The Underground Railroad Season 1 Trailer

The Underground Railroad Season 1 Trailer Trailer HD Trailer - Plot Synopsis: From Academy Award winner Barry Jenkins and based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Colson Whitehead, THE UNDERGROUND RAILROAD chronicles Cora Randall's desperate bid for freedom in the antebellum South.

After escaping a Georgia plantation for the rumored Underground Railroad, Cora discovers no mere metaphor, but an actual railroad beneath the Southern soil.

Directed by Barry Jenkins starring Thuso Mbedu, Aaron Pierre, Joel Edgerton, Damon Herriman, Chase W.

Dillon, Will Poulter, William Jackson, Amber Gray, Jim Klock, Lily Rabe, Lucius Baston, Fred Hechinger release date May 14, 2021 (on Amazon Prime Video)