Bodycam footage released of fatal shooting by police of 13-year-old in Chicago
Chicago’s police review board released body camera video of a police officer’s fatal shooting of a 13-year-old boy late last month.The Civilian Office of Police Accountability, an independent board that investigates Chicago police shootings, released the footage of the March 29 fatal shooting of Adam Toledo after allowing the boy’s family to view it.