Woman who weighed over 350 pounds is now a fitness influencer

A woman who once weighed over 350 pounds and consumed around 10,000 calories daily is now a fitness influencer. Back in 2016 Kristen Bobo, 30, was a size 28 and had a binge eating disorder, spending most of her days gorging on junk foods. Now, five years later, she's lost 200 pounds and is in the best shape of her life. "I could have easily been eating 10,000 calories per day, no problem," recalled Kristen, a utility worker from Tomah, Wisconsin. "On top of my huge meals, I'd eat whole bags of potato chips and boxes of Oreo cookies each day."She avoided healthy foods like the plague. "I would not eat anything that was remotely healthy. "I wouldn't even eat Starburst and Skittles because I associated them with fruit."Breakfast was always about half a box of cereal and four pieces of toast with peanut butter and jelly. "I'd eat sugary cereals like Fruity Pebbles or Fruit Loops."Lunch would be either a foot-long sub from Subway with chips and cookies or, if I was off from work, an entire DiGiorno's stuffed crust pizza. "For dinner, I'd eat a lot of takeout. "I'd eat whole pizzas from Pizza Hut or huge Chinese takeout orders. "I had a binge eating disorder, so I had an incredible capacity for food."The bigger the meal, the better. "I was always about quantity."I'd also drink a jug of apple juice every day."During this period, Kristen led a completely sedentary lifestyle. In 2016, she decided that enough was enough and started a low-calorie diet and began using an elliptical machine every single day. "My highest recorded weight was 354 pounds, but this was a month after I started trying to lose weight."My scale couldn't read my weight before that."I began eating low low calorie foods and counting my calories. "I ate a ton of veggies, fruits, and proteins. "I was also doing a ton of cardio on the elliptical machine."By 2018 I hit my goal weight of 155 pounds, but I wasn't healthy."I was eating too little and working out too much."I was 100% dialed in all the time which wore on me, and eventually my weight bounced back up to about 190 pounds."At this point, I started lifting and eating more and got myself in check. "The weight came back down and I had added muscle mass. "I currently weigh about 160." These days Kristen lifts four to five times per week and does yoga three times a week. She also walks about 10 miles per day as part of her job. "If I lift that day, I'll eat about 2,000 calories.

If not, I keep it around 1,800. "Breakfast is usually an egg with avocado and a few turkey sausage links or a protein shake."For lunch, I always have a pre-made salad and dinner is usually a low-calorie meal from Hello Fresh. "Every now and then I'll do pizza or Chinese food."I know it's just a cheat meal and I jump back into my meal plan the next day. "I've learned to stop getting so upset about what I eat." Kristen says that her love life has significantly improved since she's lost weight and that she plans on getting her excess skin removed in the future. "I'm in a relationship. "It's a lot easier to date when you're not 350 pounds."As for the surgery, I want to get it.

I just can't afford it yet. "I lucked out with my arms. "I don't have much loose skin there, but I have loose skin on my stomach and legs."I don't want the surgery before I have kids though."