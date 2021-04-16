Ever seen a boxer puppy backpack infomercial?

Do you need a new backpack?

Backpack Bobby, it's one of the best backpacks you can buy.

When you've been not able to buy a backpack for many many days, we have some excellent offers.

Our beautiful backpacks, they are warm, they have padded tops to make your shoulder feel super comfortable for those long walks.

He'll talk to you when you don't know what to do, inbuilt speakers will make sure that you ears are well warmed.

That's correct, now we have a 50% discount on Bobby's backpacks available for a limited amount of time only.

@bobbyfromthebin