Amazon's virtual assistant Alexa is giving out amusing responses when asked about the hit TV show "Line of Duty." When posed with the question "who is H?" Alexa returns with a humorous response.

The character "H" has been left a mystery throughout the majority of the show and fans are turning to a smart speaker for the answers.

This filmer in Essex, UK, asked Alexa the big questions and the device answers with a series of phrases that are all too common with avid watchers of the BBC show.

"Mother of God.

I can't tell you that, those bent coppers will have me bumped off." This footage was filmed on April 13.