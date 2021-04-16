Leicester v Southampton: FA Cup semi-final preview

An in-depth look at the FA Cup semi-final between Leicester and Southampton.
The Foxes have never won the trophy, with Southampton's only success coming in 1976.
An in-depth look at the FA Cup semi-final between Leicester and Southampton.
The Foxes have never won the trophy, with Southampton's only success coming in 1976.
Chelsea won 1-0 against Manchester City at Wembley to seal a place in the FA Cup final, with the Blues set to face either Leicester..
An in-depth look at the FA Cup semi-final between Chelsea and Manchester City, with a place in the final against Leicester or..