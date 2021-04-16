Skip to main content
Global Edition
Saturday, April 17, 2021

S&P 500 Analyst Moves: FDX

Credit: Market News Video
Duration: 01:24s 0 shares 2 views
S&P 500 Analyst Moves: FDX
S&P 500 Analyst Moves: FDX

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the components of the S&P 500 index, FedEx is now the #98 analyst pick, moving up by 38 spots.

This rank is formed by averaging the analyst opinions for each component from each broker, and then ranking the 500 components by those average opinion values.

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the components of the S&P 500 index, FedEx is now the #98 analyst pick, moving up by 38 spots.

This rank is formed by averaging the analyst opinions for each component from each broker, and then ranking the 500 components by those average opinion values.

Looking at the stock price movement year to date, FedEx is showing a gain of 11.7%.

Advertisement

Related news coverage

Dow Analyst Moves: INTC

Dow Analyst Moves: INTC

Market News Video

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones..

Explore

You might like

More coverage

Dow Analyst Moves: PG

Dow Analyst Moves: PG

Market News Video

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones..