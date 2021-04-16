Dogecoin Price Increases More Than 100% After Elon Musk Tweets

Dogecoin Price Increases More Than 100% After Elon Musk Tweets.

The virtual currency hit an all-time high of $0.298 on Friday morning... ... after the Tesla founder tweeted a photo of the painting "Dog Barking at the Moon" by Joan Miró.

The new milestone comes two days after the cryptocurrency surpassed ten cents in value for the first time.

Musk previously tweeted, "Dogecoin is the people's crypto," in February and pushed the currency up more than 50% in trading.

On April 15, Robinhood was accused of restricting trading in Dogecoin.

It said it was "experiencing issues with crypto trading," but later fixed the problem