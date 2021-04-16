Helen McCrory, 'Harry Potter' and 'Peaky Blinders' Star, Dead at 52

Helen McCrory, 'Harry Potter' and 'Peaky Blinders' Star, , Dead at 52.

McCrory's death was announced by her husband, actor Damian Lewis, on Friday.

I’m heartbroken to announce that after a heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and mighty woman that is Helen McCrory has died peacefully at home, surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family.

, Damian Lewis, via Twitter.

She died as she lived.

Fearlessly.

God we love her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives.

She blazed so brightly.

Go now, Little One, into the air, and thank you, Damian Lewis, via Twitter.

McCrory played Narcissa Malfoy in the 'Harry Potter' films. I’m devastated to learn of the death of Helen McCrory, an extraordinary actress and a wonderful woman who’s left us far too soon.

My deepest condolences to her family, especially her husband and children.

Simply heartbreaking news, J.K.

Rowling, 'Harry Potter' Author, via Twitter.

She was also well known for her portrayal of the character Polly Gray in the series 'Peaky Blinders.'.

Beyond those roles, McCrory's award-winning career included prominent roles in theater and spanned nearly three decades