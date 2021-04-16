This fall.

The indiana state police and the drug enforcement administration will be holding their bi-annual "drug take back day".

News 10's david siple has more information on where these drop off locations will be... and why this event is so important.

saturday april 24th is national prescription drug take back day.

I spoke with two agencies to see how this event is vital for public safety and for public health.

Medicines that sit in your home cabinets are highly susceptible to misuse, and abuse.

Rates of prescription drug abuse in the u.s. are high... as well as the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs.

Seargent matt ames with i.s.p.

Says that this drug take back program is important for everyone in the community.

"we don't want people to take those and flush them down the toilet of course because that can cause damage to our water system.

And also we don't want those types of drugs falling into the wrong hands of individuals."

I reached out to the hamilton center and i spoke with mark collins who is the chief clinical officer.

He says this event is an easy way to prevent a serious problem that is plaguing the united states.

"its a way to prevent drug overdose without actually doing anything to help prevent drug overdose.

Something very simple that you can do.

" one of the drop off locations will be at the meadows shopping center in terre haute from nine to one on that saturday... multiple locations will will be holding this event on april 24th.

For a list of those locations and times... go to wthitv.com reporting in studio.

David siple.

News 10.