Justin Wilson's father discussed the burden of the unsolved case in an interview with News 18.

Is pleading for help from the community after he was killed by a hit-and- run driver.

News 18's joe spaul spoke with wilson's father about the burden of the unsolved case.

< nat pop police say 34-year-old justin wilson was struck by a vehicle and killed here in the 3100 block of sagamore parkway in lafayette.

The driver has not been identified or arrested.

"until you go through it, you have no idea what a burden or weight it is on your shoulders."

Wilson was last seen at a nearby restaurant that, at the time, was called teppanyaki grill.

The last time he used his phone was around 11 p.m.

On october 21st.

His body was found around 8 a.m.

The next day.

"he did love chinese food.

My wife was actually, they were texting back and forth, kidding around with the phones, you know?"

Lafayette police department says the driver might not have realized what he or she did.

But wilson's father, terry robbins, says this was no accident.

"they took him from four children, a mother and father, brothers and sister, and then tried to hide instead of coming forward."

Lpd believes the vehicle was a large suv, van or truck.

Robbins says surveillance video shows several large vehicles passing through the area.

"multiple semis, there's some buses on there, there's some garbage trucks on there and lots of cars and pickups and that sort of thing."

Indiana state police recently analyzed paint chips collected from wilson's clothes.

A lab report suggests the vehicle had a custom paint job.

The report says the paint chips were gold and black.

But lpd has not released a possible color of the suspect vehicle.

"as far as i'm concerned, they haven't done nothing more than what they have initially."

Lpd declined to be interviewthis std wilson's family are seeking any information from the community.

And they're pleading for the driver to come forward.

"you know who you are and please, just come forward ... you can't carry this around for the rest of your life, man.

Step up.

Step up."

Robbins says he misses his son's big bear hugs the most.

"when he hugged you, you knew you were hugged and that's one of the hardest things because you just don't get a hug like that all the time."

Reporting in lafayette, joe paul, news 18.

The family created a facebook page where they post updates about the case.

You can find a link on our website, wlfi.com.

Anyone with information should reach out to lpd at 765-807-1200.

As more