Raising Awareness for Anti-Street Harassment Week and How You Can Help

Sexual harassment in public spaces is the #1 issue faced by women and girls around the world.

One in three women have experienced at least one situation of sexual harassment since the pandemic began more than a year ago, a startling statistic given the condensed timeline.

Non-profit, Hollaback!

And L'Oréal Paris are on a mission to train 1 million men and women through the 'Stand Up Against Street Harassment' training, providing invaluable tools to intervene without compromising one's own safety.

Here's how you can get involved in the movement and get trained in the 5D's of bystander intervention methodology (Distract; Delegate; Document; Direct; Delay).