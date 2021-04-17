The Locker Room: Hawkins' Hat Trick leads Komets past Nailers

Back boys and girls...final time here in the locker room tonight...and pete... it's been well documented on this show the success the k's have had against the wheeling nailers this year... yeah..

So far... the k's are 7-1-2-1 against their foes from west virginia...the last two matchups however... didn't go the k's way... yeah that two at the end of that record... both of those two l's have come in the last two meetings with wheeling...tonight... these two back in action at the coliseum... let's get you over inside the jungle... k's come in to this one just .003 percentage points behind wichita for first place in the west...and it was the netminding doing work for fort wayne early... louis-3 phillip guindon... with a flurry of great saves here in the first few minutes here... keeps this one scoreless...and less than a minute later... his teammates repay his hard work... brandon hawkins intercepts the pass in the wheeling zone..

Takes it in for the goal... his 16th... k's on top 1-0...just about 13 minutes later... wheeling would answer... nobody checks matt alfaro coming up ice... and he slides this shot home five hole for the goal... his 12th... ties the game at one... but the k's would respond... under a minute left in the first... on the power play... randy gazzola feeds hawkins for the one timer... he lights the lamp for his second of the night... 17th of the year... he'd add one more... finish with a hat trick... k's win their second straight... 6-2 the final...