PM Modi urges to keep Kumbh participation 'symbolic' amid rising cases of Covid

PM Modi said Kumbh Mela must now be kept 'symbolic' to help India in battling Covid-19.

Taking to twitter, PM Modi said he has spoken to Swami Avdheshanand Giri over phone.

While several seers have tested positive, two chief seers have succumbed to Covid-19.

Responding to the PM's call, Avdheshanand urged people to not come to Kumbh in large numbers.

PM's appeal comes in wake of nearly 2,000 devotees testing positive in a week's time.

The ongoing Kumbh Mela in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar has witnessed footfall of thousands.

Majority of devotees who took part in the 'royal baths' were seen flouting Covid norms. 'Royal baths' were held on Somwati Amavasya on April 12 and Mesh Sankranti on April 14.