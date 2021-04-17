Prince Philip's order of service has been revealed

Prince Philip's service to the country will be remembered at his funeral, as the order of service has been revealed.
The music and hymns at Prince Philip's funeral as order of service revealed
The service will last for 50 minutes
The Duke of Edinburgh’s “unwavering loyalty” to the Queen and “courage, fortitude and faith” will be hailed at his..