Jharkhand HC grants bail to Lalu Yadav in fodder scam, son Tejashwi Yadav reacts

Jharkhand High Court on Saturday granted bail to RJD president Lalu Prasad in the Dumka treasury case of the multi-crore rupees fodder scam, paving way for his release from jail.

The bail was allowed to Prasad by Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh.

The court directed him neither to leave the country without permission nor change his address and mobile number during the bail period.

