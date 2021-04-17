Lalu Yadav granted bail: Tejashwi Yadav thanks Jharkhand HC

Jharkhand High Court on April 17 granted bail to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Yadav in Fodder scam case.

Party leader and Lalu's son, Tejashwi Yadav thanked the court and emphasized that Lalu Yadav has served half of the sentence.

He also showed concerns over Lalu Yadav's health and said that the treatment of Lalu Yadav will continue in AIIMS. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Yadav has been granted bail by Jharkhand High Court on April 17 in Fodder scam case related to fraudulent withdrawal from Dumka Treasury.