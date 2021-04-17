Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out at media after backlash over controversial caucus

Rep.
Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is scrapping the planned launch of her “America First” caucus after receiving blowback from leaders in her own party, despite previously confirming through a spokesperson that the caucus would launch.
