SCORES 4-17-21

Took on the regining champs in navy for a chance to hoist the trophy for the first time since 2012.

-- what's remarkable about this game is that the last title colgate won was against navy 9 years ago.

Both teams ready for battle.

-- the midshipmen struck first.

About twelve minutes in, emily keast with the stop, she gives it carolyn mang and mang, sends a ball right through the raider defense, senior kristina ja- jah-pun-yan stays on side and uses her speed, and strikes it high right over sophia boggs.

Navy gets on the board first.

-- colgate was battling over the next 30 minutes.

At about the 40 minute mark, junior ruby diodati, takes the corner kick and its perfectly placed and its the freshman lauren ro-giss who heads it in for the goal.

-- diodati with the cannon!

Colgate ties it at 1.

((score)) this game would go into double- overtime and then need p-k's to decide a winner.

And navy out- scores colgate 4-1 from the penalty stripe to win back- to-back patriot league titles.

