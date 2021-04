JEE Main Exam 2021: After a record spike in Covid-19 cases, April session postponed| Oneindia News

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) April session has been postponed in view of the rising COVID-19 cases.

The JEE Main April exam was scheduled from 27 April to 30 April for BTech candidates.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the postponement of the entrance exam to ensure safety of the candidates.

