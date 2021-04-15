NEET Post-grad exam postponed amid a massive spike in Covid-19 cases| Oneindia News

The NEET-PG medical entrance exams scheduled for April 18th have been postponed.

Delhi government has announced a weekend curfew in light of the recent surge in Covid-19 cases.

Activist and former student leader Umar Khalid was granted bail by a Delhi court today in a case linked to the Delhi riots last year.

Health department officials have detected 1,701 Covid-19 cases in the past five days at the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Haridwar.

The Delhi High Court said today that As many as 50 people will be allowed to offer prayer five times a day at the Nizamuddin Markaz mosque during Ramzan.

#NeetPGExam2021 #NeetExamPostponed #DelhiWeekendCurfew