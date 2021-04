Florida nurse arrested for threating to US Vice President Kamala Harris | Oneindia News

A 39-year-old nurse in the US state of Florida has been arrested for allegedly threatening to kill Vice President Kamala Harris.

Niviane Petit Phelps was arrested following an investigation by the US Secret Service.

Phelps knowingly and willfully made threats to kill and inflict bodily harm upon the Vice President of the United States.

