Trent Boult did a hilarious Jethalal from Taarak Mehta show while chasing the ball| Oneindia News

When Trent Boult bolted towards the boundary rope to stop the ball, he ended up making a hilarious mess of it.

Boult was fielding outside the circle and tried to stop a drive hit by SRH’s David Warner.

He tried everything to stop the ball but ended up losing his balance.

Similar scenes were witnessed on social media where one Indian fan compared Boult’s antics to a popular TV character Jethalal from the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah show.

#TrentBoult #TaarakMehta #IPL2021