This weekend was a special one in huntsville with the us paralympics cycling open being held at cummings research park.

Paracyclists from across the country competed in the time trials on saturday and road races on sunday...the open was the first para cycling event of the season and is the final national event before the paralympic team trials in june...some of sundays winners say its great to be back in the groove of racing.

"i would say, especially for para cyclists, it's all about community and just having like your team support so being out there with the competition and being able to work together, thats a huge takeaway."

