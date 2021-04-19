Delhi curfew from April 19th | Severe ICU beds shortage | Oneindia News
Delhi has been put under a total curfew from April 19th midnight to Monday, 26th April, in the backdrop of surging Covid cases that have the city's hospital infrastructure crumbling under the burden.

