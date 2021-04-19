The individuals behind plans to form a breakaway European Super League would have foreseen the response it would draw from the world of football, says former Real Madrid President Ramon Calderon.
European Super League: Did clubs involved foresee reaction?
Credit: Sky Sports UKDuration: 00:48s 0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
-
What Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said about European Super League as six Premier League clubs agree to join – ‘I hope it never happens’
talkSPORT
-
Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur Supporters’ Trusts accuse own clubs of ‘betraying’ fans over European Super League plans and call it ‘death of football’
talkSPORT