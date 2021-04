Bombs hurled at BJP's camp office in North 24 Parganas

Amid election season in West Bengal, bombs were hurled at BJP's camp office and residence of party workers in Panihati last night.

BJP candidate from Panihati constituency, Sanmoy Banerjee alleged TMC workers for the incident.

He said, "TMC people have resorted to these attacks as they know they are losing the polls.

Police are acting as mere spectators." The eight-phased Bengal elections will conclude on April 29.