COVID: 'More variants to emerge in India as infections spread', says CCMB Director

CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) Director Dr Rakesh Mishra raised alarm bells over rising cases of COVID and said that as infections increase more variants may emerge in India.

"In these types of infections virus keeps on mutating, whichever variant is more effective in spreading becomes common.

If you have large number of infected people, chance of new variants is higher.

New variants are emerging and will emerge in India as people in large numbers are getting infected in India," said Dr Rakesh Mishra while talking to ANI.