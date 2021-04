PM: Sensible to postpone India trip due to pandemic

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he is to postpone his trip to India due to the "shape of the pandemic" in the country.

He stresses the relationship between the UK and India is "of huge importance", adding he would undergo virtual talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

Report by Alibhaiz.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn