Dodds: Have to back high street through the pandemic

Shadow Chancellor Anneliese Dodds has urged the government and people to "back the high street" which has suffered throughout the Covid pandemic.

The Labour Party launched its Rebuilding Our High Streets Commission that will bring together retail, leisure and hospitality experts as well as trade unions, who will advise how to revive high streets.

Report by Alibhaiz.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn