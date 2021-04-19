Delhi Metro announces new schedule of its trains during lockdown

In the view of the lockdown imposed in Delhi from 10 pm today till 5am on April 26, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation announced that the services would be available during the morning (8 am to 10 am) and evening (5 pm to 7 pm) peak hours across the network with a headway (frequency) of 30 minutes.

For rest of the hours of the day, metro rail services across the network will be available with a frequency of 60 minutes only.

Services during this period can be availed only by the exempted category of people on the production of the valid ID cards.