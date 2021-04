Starmer: Fans are absolute lifeblood of football

Labour leader Keir Starmer says he "profoundly disagrees" with proposals for a new European Super League.

He adds fans are the "absolute lifeblood" of football and that anything that does not involve them is wrong.

Report by Alibhaiz.

