India added to red list as concerns mount over coronavirus variants

India has been added to the coronavirus “red list” in response to mounting concern about the number of cases there and the emergence of a variant.The move, announced hours after Boris Johnson was forced to cancel a trip to the country, comes into force at 4am on Friday, meaning Britons returning after that point will be forced to quarantine in a hotel for 10 days.
Coronavirus | Britain adds India to COVID-19 travel 'red list' amid 103 new variant cases in U.K.
Hindu
The move came hours after Downing Street had announced the cancellation of Prime Minister Boris Mr. Johnson’s visit to India