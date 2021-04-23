India Added to UK Travel Red List as Covid Cases Spike

India travel restrictions have come into effect on Friday as the Covid crisis grows.

Passengers flying into the UK from India must now quarantine in a government-approved hotel for ten days, as the country is officially added to the UK’s coronavirus travel red list.

Anyone who is not a UK or Irish resident is banned from entering the country if they have been in India in the past 10 days.

Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer expressed his concern over the rising cases in India.

The spike in coronavirus cases in India has overwhelmed hospitals and created a shortage of oxygen.

Report by Bradbrookh.

