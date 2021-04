UK plans support for India as Covid-stricken nation added to travel red list

The UK is looking at sending drugs and equipment to India as the country struggles to contain a growing wave of coronavirus cases.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressed the issue during a visit to Hartlepool on Friday.India was added to the UK’s travel red list at 4am on Friday, meaning arrivals from the country must now enter quarantine in a Government-approved hotel for 10 days.