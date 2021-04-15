Massive crowds join religious ceremony in India despite a spike in coronavirus cases

Massive crowds gathered at India’s northern city of Haridwar to join the Kumbh Mela religious festival on Wednesday (April 14) despite an alarming spike in COVID-19 cases.

Massive crowds gathered at India’s northern city of Haridwar to join the Kumbh Mela religious festival on Wednesday (April 14) despite an alarming spike in COVID-19 cases.

The Kumbh Mela is a Hindu pilgrimage that is held every 12 years at sacred places, or river-ford sites, along the Ganges river.

This year the Indian government is expecting a total of 100 million people to take part in the festival.