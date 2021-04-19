COVID-19 Vaccine Eligibility Opens to All US Citizens

COVID-19 Vaccine Eligibility Opens to All US Citizens.

All adults in the United States and Puerto Rico are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Hawaii, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Oregon, Rhode Island and Vermont were the final states to open up eligibility on Monday.

President Joe Biden had initially set May 1 as the deadline for all adults to become eligible, .

But moved the date up to April 19 as vaccinations accelerated.

More than 131 million adults, or half of all American adults, have received at least one dose as of Sunday