'Don't fall prey to rumours about Covid vaccine': PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat

As the country grapples with the second wave of Covid-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to doctors, healthcare and frontline workers in the latest edition of 'Mann ki Baat’.

PM Modi appealed to citizens not to fall prey to rumours about vaccination and urged every person to get inoculated.

During the 76th episode of his radio programme, PM Modi urged people to seek information only through reliable sources regarding the prevailing situation.

‘Mann Ki Baat’ is broadcast on the entire network of AIR ( All India Radio) and Doordarshan and also on the AIR News website www.newsonair.com and newsonair Mobile App.