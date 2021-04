Dowden: We will do everything to prevent new football league

Sport Secretary Oliver Dowden has said the government will "do everything" to prevent the European Super League from happening, describing the proposal as "tonedeaf".

He added the new competition goes against the spirit of football in creating a closed shop of elite clubs.

Report by Alibhaiz.

