Skip to main content
Global Edition
Monday, April 19, 2021

Insane queue in Delhi as Indians line up at bus terminal ahead of lockdown

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 01:11s 0 shares 2 views
Insane queue in Delhi as Indians line up at bus terminal ahead of lockdown
Insane queue in Delhi as Indians line up at bus terminal ahead of lockdown

Huge crowds were seen at bus stations in the Delhi-Up border area after the Delhi lockdown was announced Monday, April 19.

Huge crowds were seen at bus stations in the Delhi-Up border area after the Delhi lockdown was announced Monday, April 19.

The lockdown started at 10:00 pm Monday and continues until 5:00 am next Monday, April 26 to curb the surging COVID-19 cases in the city.

Explore

You might like