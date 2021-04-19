Insane queue in Delhi as Indians line up at bus terminal ahead of lockdown

Huge crowds were seen at bus stations in the Delhi-Up border area after the Delhi lockdown was announced Monday, April 19.

The lockdown started at 10:00 pm Monday and continues until 5:00 am next Monday, April 26 to curb the surging COVID-19 cases in the city.