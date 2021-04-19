Otters at Georgia Aquarium Test Positive for COVID-19

On Sunday, the Georgia Aquarium announced that their Asian small-clawed otters had tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a news release, the otters began exhibiting mild symptoms such as sneezing, runny noses, coughing and slight lethargy.

It is unclear how many of the otters tested positive, but they were all moved off exhibit.

Dr. Tonya Clauss, vice president of animal and environmental health at Georgia Aquarium, confirmed that the otters were being cared for “behind-the-scenes.”.

Our Asian small-clawed otters are under very close monitoring by veterinarians and animal care team members … We are providing supportive care as needed so they can eat, rest and recover, Dr. Tonya Clauss, via news release.

The otters are “already improving” and are expected to make a “full recovery.”.

The aquarium believes that the otters likely contracted COVID-19 from an asymptomatic staff member.

They went on to assure that although animal-to-human transmission is “incredibly rare,” proper safety precautions have been taken.