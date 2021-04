Owner of Lodi Parachute Center speaks out after another skydiver dies

PART OF THAT BUSINESS AND THATIT'S INHERENTLY A DANGEROUSSPORT.YOU KNOW IF YOU'RE OUTPLAYING TENNIS.

THERE'S PEOPLETHAT HAVE HEART ATTACKS ON THETHEY KNOW THEY HAVE A HEARTCONDITION, BUT THEY STILL GOOUT AND PLAY BECAUSE THEY LOVETHE SPORT.SKYDIVE LODI PARACHUTECENTER OWNER BILL DOSDESCRIBES WHAT HE KNOWS ABOUTTHE SKYDIVER WHO FELL TO HERDEATH ON SABRINA A GIRL WITHABOUT 2000 JOBS, A LITTLE OVERDOES IS THE VICTIM IDENTIFIEDSHERIFF'S OFFICE SAYS 57YEAR-OLD SABRINA CALLEDFREQUENTLY JUMPED AT HIS DROPZONE, KEY STARTED JUMPINGYEARS AGO, I'M NOT SUREEXACTLY WHEN SHE GOT MARRIEDCOUPLE OF KIDS AND HAD BEENOUT OF THE SPORT FOR.

MANYYEARS AND GOT BACK INTO IT ACOUPLE YEARS AGO, BUT HE SAYSNOBODY SAW WHAT HAPPENED UNTILSHE WAS JUST A COUPLE OF 100FEET FROM THE GROUND THEY HADTO PARACHUTE OUT THEY.

INTANGLE WITH EACH OTHER ANDWORK FULLY INFLATED IN.POINTED TOWARDS THE GROUNDAT A VERY RAPID.SPEED CALLS DEATH JOINS THEMORE THAN 20 RECORD FATALITIESAT THAT DROP ZONE SINCE ITOPENED IN 1981, YES WE'VE HADPROBABLY MORE THAN SOME OF THESMALLER DROP ZONES BY A WAYSTHAT NONE OF THEM HAVE BEENTHE SAME IT'S NOT THE SAMEPROBLEM IN AUGUST OF 2016 18YEAR-OLD TYLER TURNER ISUNLICENSED INSTRUCTOR, 25YEAR-OLD YOUNG KWAN BOTHPERISHED AFTER THEIR PARACHUTEFAILED TO OPEN IN MARCH OFTHIS YEAR DAWES AND HISCOMPANY SKYDIVERS GUILDINCORPORATED LOST A 40 MILLIONDOLLAR LAWSUIT FILED BYTURNER'S FAMILY.

TODAY DOESDID NOT ANSWER QUESTIONS ONHOW HE PLANS TO PAY THATABSOLUTELY NOTHING TO DO WITHTHE INCIDENT, THE ACCIDENT ORWHAT TOOK PLACE.

THE TRIAL WASC.OWNED OR CONTROLLED AND ITIS AT THE LODI AIRPORT DASTELLS US WHAT'S THE SANJOAQUIN SHERIFF'S OFFICEFINISHES UP THEIRINVESTIGATION.

HIS STAFF.WE'LL CONDUCT THEIR OWN