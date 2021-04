Formula E - First Spanish E-Prix

The FIA Formula E World Championship will be hosting its first-ever E-Prix in Spain on April 24 and 25, rounds 5 and 6 of the season.

Audi factory driver René Rast explains what it is like to drive a Formula E car on the circuit in Valencia, named as the Circuit de la Comunitat Valenciana Ricardo Tormo.

Rast and teammate Lucas di Grassi will be behind the wheel of the Audi e-tron FE07 cars from Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler.