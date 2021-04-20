Delhi Lockdown: Strict checking by police in parts of city

Police pickets placed in Nizamuddin area of Delhi on Apr 20 to keep a check over vehicular movement as the city is under lockdown.
Police looked for valid passes for the movement.
DCP (South-East) Rajendra P Meena said, "Essential services exempted during lockdown including newly-added category of advocates.
We have set up 3 pickets under each police station and added extra force in areas where we anticipate crowds.
No major violations have been noticed since morning".
Delhi government imposed a week-long lockdown to control spread of coronavirus.
The national capital reported 23,686 new cases and 240 fatalities on April 19.