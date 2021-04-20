Duke of Cambridge Condemns European Super League

The Duke of Cambridge has expressed his concern over the formation of a new European Super League.

It would see the Premier League's 'Big Six' -Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham - are among 12 clubs who have agreed to join the ESL.

Prince William, who is the president of the FA, shared fans’ fear for the future of the game and grassroots football.

Report by Fullerg.

