See Border Patrol rescue 2 migrant children in Rio Grande

Two Honduran children found clinging to an island surrounded by a powerful current in the Rio Grande were rescued by Border Patrol agents and taken into custody, according to the region’s top border official.
CNN’s Ed Lavandera reports.
Two Honduran children found clinging to an island surrounded by a powerful current in the Rio Grande were rescued by Border Patrol agents and taken into custody, according to the region’s top border official.
CNN’s Ed Lavandera reports.
This is the emotional moment asylum seekers with children and babies crossed a river from Mexico into the United States in the dead..
CNN witnesses dozens of migrants attempting to cross the Rio Grande along the US-Mexico border. This comes as the Biden..
A sprawling camp in the Mexican city of Matamoros, within sight of the Texan border, has since 2019 been one of the most powerful..