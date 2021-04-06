Border patrol finds 10-year-old migrant child alone crying for help

A 10-year-old unaccompanied migrant child was found alone in a field on the morning of April 1.

A farmer spotted the boy and alerted Border Patrol authorities.

The child had been traveling with a group, without parents, according to US Border Patrol’s Rio Grande Valley Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings, who provided the video to CNN.

Hastings said the boy had been left for approximately four hours and “when he woke up, he didn’t know where he was or where to go.” The full circumstances of the 10-year-old are unknown, including how and why he came to the US.

It is also unknown whether this is a case of self-separation.