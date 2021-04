Ambulances carrying patients queued to enter a hospital in Gujurat as India passed 250,000 daily COVID-19 infections.

Footage from April 18 shows a long line of ambulances carrying patients waiting to be admitted into a hospital in Rajkot due to a shortage of beds.

The country recorded 259,170 new infections on Tuesday (April 20).