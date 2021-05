COVID: Ahmedabad hospital burdened with patients

As the country is reeling under the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, long queue of ambulances seen outside 1200-beded Ahmedabad Civil Hospital.

Oxygen is being administered to patients in the ambulance only.

On March 12, state reported 6,021 new infections and 55 deaths.

Currently, Gujarat has over 30,000 actives cases of coronavirus, out of which 7,165 are in Ahmedabad alone.

Gujarat is among the 10 worst-affected states in India due to pandemic.