COVID patient dies due to alleged oxygen shortage at Alwar hospital

A 53-year-old COVID patient died in an ambulance allegedly due to oxygen shortage in Rajasthan's Alwar on April 29.

The mishap took place at Alwar Lords hospital when he was being shifted to another in Alwar last night.

However, Principal Medical Officer Sunil Kumar Chouhan said that due to some glitches in oxygen supply panel of Lords hospital, 5 critically ill patients were shifted to ICU wards of Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, and the patient in question died after shifting to ICU ward.

"There were some glitches in oxygen supply panel of Lords hospital.

So we shifted 5 critically ill patients to ICU ward of Rajiv Gandhi Govt General Hospital.

The patient died after being shifted to ICU ward," said Chouhan.